Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 90,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

DE traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $344.89. 18,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,265. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

