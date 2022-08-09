DCM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DCM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

