DCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DCM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $538.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

