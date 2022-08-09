DCM Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,276,000 after buying an additional 241,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $583.10. 7,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,006. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.