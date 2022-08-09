CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberOptics

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.