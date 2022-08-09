Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 30,590 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,590 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,836,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,073 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,133,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

