Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $131.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.