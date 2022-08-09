Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.