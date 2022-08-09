Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.87% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 240,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.