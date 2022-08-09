Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.76 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

