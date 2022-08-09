Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

