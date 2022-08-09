Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 9,371 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

