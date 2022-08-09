Cubiex (CBIX) Market Cap Tops $79,680.06

Cubiex (CBIX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $79,680.06 and approximately $79.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cubiex Coin Profile
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.
Cubiex Coin Trading
