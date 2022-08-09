CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,683.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,621 shares of company stock worth $1,600,908. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter worth $385,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTIC. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

