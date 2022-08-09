CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 36.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,606,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $389,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.