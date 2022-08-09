Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 233.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 62.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.