Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 381,775 shares of company stock worth $6,875,621 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.