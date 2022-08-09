Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,472 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.