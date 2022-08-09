Csenge Advisory Group Buys 1,472 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $163.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
