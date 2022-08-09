CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0030

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $278,140.58 and approximately $44.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About CryptoFlow
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoFlow Coin Trading
