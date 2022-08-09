CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0030

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $278,140.58 and approximately $44.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

