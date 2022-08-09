CropperFinance Market Cap Tops $418,714.24 (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $418,714.24 and approximately $14,425.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CropperFinance has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

About CropperFinance

CRP is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

According to CryptoCompare, "CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. "

