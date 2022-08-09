Contrasting Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and Fortescue Metals Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Fortescue Metals Group 2 2 0 0 1.50

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 313.68%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Fortescue Metals Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortescue Metals Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Fortescue Metals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62% Fortescue Metals Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Fortescue Metals Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A Fortescue Metals Group $22.28 billion 1.83 $10.30 billion N/A N/A

Fortescue Metals Group has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Fortescue Metals Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

