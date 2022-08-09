ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $650,783,000 after acquiring an additional 313,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,712,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,273,000 after acquiring an additional 622,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

