Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 4,820 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 6,985.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of SOXX opened at $400.76 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
