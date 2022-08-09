Comparing ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) & CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 10.51% 17.24% 6.58% CyberArk Software -20.58% -12.64% -5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACI Worldwide and CyberArk Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.37 billion 2.15 $127.79 million $1.30 19.89 CyberArk Software $502.92 million 11.21 -$83.95 million ($2.67) -51.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software. CyberArk Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

99.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACI Worldwide and CyberArk Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00 CyberArk Software 0 2 15 0 2.88

ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $180.44, suggesting a potential upside of 30.33%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats CyberArk Software on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Services, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, secure Web sessions, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company provides its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.