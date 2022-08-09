Commerce Bank Sells 27,741 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.26% of Whirlpool worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whirlpool Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whirlpool (WHR)
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.