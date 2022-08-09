Commerce Bank Sells 27,741 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.26% of Whirlpool worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

