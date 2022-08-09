Commerce Bank Sells 27,741 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHRGet Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,741 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.26% of Whirlpool worth $25,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $61,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $164.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

