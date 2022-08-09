Commerce Bank Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Garmin worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.31 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

