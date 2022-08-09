Commerce Bank Has $17.74 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,033 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $162.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.79. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

