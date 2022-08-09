Commerce Bank Buys 7,469 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,457 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 127,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,854 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,081,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $462,262,000 after buying an additional 599,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 497,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,239,000 after buying an additional 338,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

