Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 9,136 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in V.F. by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in V.F. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $81.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

