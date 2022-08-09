Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 852 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $65.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

