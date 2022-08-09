Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 2,429 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEEM opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

