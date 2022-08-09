Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $265,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,856,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after buying an additional 714,053 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

