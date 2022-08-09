Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

