Colonial Trust Advisors Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEFA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

