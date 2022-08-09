Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,313 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

