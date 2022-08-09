Cinedigm (CIDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. Cinedigm had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,375. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

