CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) PT Raised to $45.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

CinCor Pharma Trading Up 49.3 %

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). As a group, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Company Profile

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

