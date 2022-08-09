Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 112.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

