Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.39.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

