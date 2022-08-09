Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $203.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

