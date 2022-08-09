CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. CEVA has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.64 million, a PE ratio of 377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

