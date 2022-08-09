CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, RTT News reports. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. CEVA has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.64 million, a PE ratio of 377.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04.
In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $201,126.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).
