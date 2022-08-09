Centrifuge Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $90.03 million and approximately $176,361.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Centrifuge
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
