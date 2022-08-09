Centrifuge Price Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $90.03 million and approximately $176,361.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.