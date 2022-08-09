Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

