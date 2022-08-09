CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

