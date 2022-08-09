CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTBCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,744. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

