Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.44.

Capri stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,246. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $7,737,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

