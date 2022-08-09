Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Insider Activity at Capri

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $7,737,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

