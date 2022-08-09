Canandaigua National Corp Sells 480 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.51. The stock had a trading volume of 91,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $349.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

