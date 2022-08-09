Canandaigua National Corp Sells 16,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 31.9% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 275.5% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 161,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,476 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 633,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 338,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,309,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 123,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.83. 202,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

