Burney Co. Has $16.34 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,476 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 177,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,353. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

